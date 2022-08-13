Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 789,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Sonim Technologies Trading Up 18.3 %
SONM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,057. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 264.64% and a negative net margin of 65.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 220,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Sonim Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.
