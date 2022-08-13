Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 789,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sonim Technologies Trading Up 18.3 %

SONM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,057. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 264.64% and a negative net margin of 65.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajp Holding Company, Llc bought 5,534,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,649,300.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,463,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Sonim Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Wang bought 13,928,571 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,699,999.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,928,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,999.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ajp Holding Company, Llc acquired 5,534,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $4,649,300.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,463,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,299.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,415,833 shares of company stock valued at $17,149,300 and sold 24,759 shares valued at $13,665. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 220,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Sonim Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

