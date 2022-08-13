Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DTC opened at $5.91 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82.

In other news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Merris acquired 90,000 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at $577,636.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DTC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

