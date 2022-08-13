Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Solo Brands Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of DTC opened at $5.91 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Somer Webb acquired 20,116 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,810.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Merris acquired 90,000 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at $577,636.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on DTC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.