Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Update

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,200 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the July 15th total of 479,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Soligenix Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SNGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 77,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. Soligenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,710.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.28%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

Soligenix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Soligenix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.11% of Soligenix worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.