Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 150,356 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth $78,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

