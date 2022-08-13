Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.42.
Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.
