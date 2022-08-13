Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Up 65.0% in July

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the July 15th total of 709,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO remained flat at $0.19 during midday trading on Friday. 987,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,141. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Soleno Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 145,012 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

