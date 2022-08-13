Snowball Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Snowball has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $236,924.18 and approximately $1,291.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038692 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,726,777 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,792 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

