Snowball Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Snowball has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $236,924.18 and approximately $1,291.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015021 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038692 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,726,777 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,792 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
