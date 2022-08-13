Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,486,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,686,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106 in the last quarter.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.