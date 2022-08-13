Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.64%.
Smith-Midland stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.10 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Smith-Midland has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $47.99.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Smith-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.
Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.
