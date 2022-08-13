Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.64%.

Smith-Midland Price Performance

Smith-Midland stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.10 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Smith-Midland has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Smith-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith-Midland

About Smith-Midland

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith-Midland by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

