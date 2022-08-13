Smaugs NFT Hits Market Cap of $23,625.96 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $23,625.96 and approximately $146.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001554 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038634 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014047 BTC.
About Smaugs NFT
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT
