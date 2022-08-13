Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.33. 1,204,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,525. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,029 shares of company stock worth $531,326. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

