Smartshare (SSP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $222.00

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $106,767.04 and $222.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00060633 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000187 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

