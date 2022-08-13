SKALE Network Market Capitalization Achieves $260.80 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. SKALE Network has a market cap of $260.80 million and $11.37 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,444.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063676 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.

SKALE Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.