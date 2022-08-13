Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the July 15th total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Sintx Technologies Trading Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ SINT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.56. 98,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. Sintx Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,417.51% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SINT Get Rating ) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Sintx Technologies to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

