SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $40.95. Approximately 5,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 340,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

SBOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,536.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 815.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

