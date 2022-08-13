Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKB. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $2,037,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPKB remained flat at $9.85 during midday trading on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

About Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

