SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 308,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,144,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

NYSE:TFC opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.