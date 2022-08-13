SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 308,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,144,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Truist Financial Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:TFC opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Truist Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
