SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $336,000. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.9% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $351.70 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.12. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.