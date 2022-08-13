SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes $402,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,027,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $63.70 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

