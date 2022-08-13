SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Makes New $302,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,138 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,379 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $54.89 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

