SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $318,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 710.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $462,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

LMT opened at $434.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

