SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $291,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

DG opened at $253.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.