SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $264,000 in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,153 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at $56,609,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,172 shares of company stock valued at $11,710,026. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ZEN opened at $76.51 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.13.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

