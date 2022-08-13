SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Acquires New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,189 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 12.0% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in Netflix by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 137,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Netflix by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 220,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $82,740,000 after buying an additional 59,510 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix by 20.1% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 76.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $249.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

