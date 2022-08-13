SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $145.91 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $176.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

