SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $124.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $102.19 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

