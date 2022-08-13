Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 25,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $1,194,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,164,401.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.0% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after buying an additional 636,531 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after buying an additional 449,414 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 67.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 473,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 190,913 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 952,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 170,773 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169,428 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

