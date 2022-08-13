Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

SGHT opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a current ratio of 21.28. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 133.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,776.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $998,000. KCK LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,918,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,592,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

