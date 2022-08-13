Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Down 35.8% in July

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Sierra Wireless Trading Up 0.1 %

SWIR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.67. 2,203,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

