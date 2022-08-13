Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $341.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 182.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

