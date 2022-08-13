Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) Short Interest Up 91.7% in July

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sidus Space stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Sidus Space at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

SIDU stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 928,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,816. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sidus Space has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Sidus Space ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

