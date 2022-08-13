Short Interest in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expands By 19.2%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Waters Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Waters stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, hitting $335.23. The stock had a trading volume of 204,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.86 and a 200 day moving average of $323.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Waters by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Waters by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

