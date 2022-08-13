Short Interest in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Declines By 27.4%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,995 shares in the last quarter. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,382,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of VLN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 65,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,109. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
