Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Drops By 22.7%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 23.7% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

