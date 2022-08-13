Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Decreases By 39.2%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TSR by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR Stock Performance

Shares of TSRI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. TSR has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

