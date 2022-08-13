Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Decreases By 26.3%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.4 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TUERF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 30,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,886. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TUERF. Raymond James decreased their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

