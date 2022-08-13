Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Increases By 41.2%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 195.7 days.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.12. 1,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.98. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $96.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMTNF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

