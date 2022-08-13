Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Rises By 44.4%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 129,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TORM by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMD shares. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of TORM in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

TORM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRMD stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.70. 1,015,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $19.68.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.20 million. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

About TORM

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

