Short Interest in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Decreases By 23.9%

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Very Good Food

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Very Good Food stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Very Good Food Price Performance

VGFC stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Very Good Food has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Very Good Food Company Profile

Very Good Food ( NASDAQ:VGFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

The Very Good Food Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.

