Short Interest in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Drops By 37.9%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in TB SA Acquisition by 15.1% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TB SA Acquisition by 67,189.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in TB SA Acquisition by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 430,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBSA stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. TB SA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

