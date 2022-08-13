Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Declines By 75.9%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

SZKMY stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.34. 4,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.01. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

