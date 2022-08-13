Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Decreases By 29.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
In other news, Director Eric R. Ball acquired 20,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000.
Shares of SOUN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $18.14.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
