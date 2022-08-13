Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Decreases By 29.7%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric R. Ball acquired 20,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI Trading Up 2.5 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOUN. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SOUN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

