Short Interest in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Decreases By 62.3%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHASF traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.06. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,458. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 52-week low of 0.04 and a 52-week high of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities began coverage on ShaMaran Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

