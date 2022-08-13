Short Interest in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Decreases By 22.2%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 160,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

NYSE RNGR opened at $8.90 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a P/E ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

