Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Drops By 22.2%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

OTCMKTS PGUCY opened at $3.80 on Friday. Prosegur Cash has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

