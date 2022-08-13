Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Declines By 61.3%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS PRXXF remained flat at $17.30 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PRXXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from SEK 176 to SEK 158 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

