Short Interest in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Drops By 59.0%

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 2,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 172,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

