Short Interest in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Drops By 59.0%

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
Shares of NXN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 2,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $14.50.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Read More
