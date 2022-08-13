Short Interest in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Drops By 22.7%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:NPAB opened at $10.00 on Friday. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Get New Providence Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 26.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 237,420 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,078,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 578,421 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $8,942,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $5,964,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $5,857,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.