Short Interest in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Increases By 18.4%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nautilus Stock Performance

NYSE NLS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

NLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins bought 20,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,832.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nautilus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Nautilus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC boosted its position in Nautilus by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Nautilus by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

Featured Articles

