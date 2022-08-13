Short Interest in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Declines By 29.3%

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSHXF remained flat at 24.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 25.48. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1-year low of 22.84 and a 1-year high of 27.70.

Get Mitsubishi Shokuhin alerts:

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale of processed foods, frozen and chilled foods, alcoholic beverages, and confectioneries in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in other business activities, including distribution and other services. The company was formerly known as Ryoshoku Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.