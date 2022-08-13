Short Interest in Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF) Declines By 29.3%

Mitsubishi Shokuhin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSHXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSHXF remained flat at 24.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 25.48. Mitsubishi Shokuhin has a 1-year low of 22.84 and a 1-year high of 27.70.
Mitsubishi Shokuhin Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Shokuhin (MSHXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Shokuhin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.