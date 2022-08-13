Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Grows By 33.3%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koito Manufacturing Trading Up 1.7 %

Koito Manufacturing stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,021. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

