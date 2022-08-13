Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Grows By 33.3%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Koito Manufacturing Trading Up 1.7 %
Koito Manufacturing stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,021. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23.
About Koito Manufacturing
